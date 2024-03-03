Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDGR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Schrödinger by 66.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

