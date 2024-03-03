Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at $363,373.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,696 shares of company stock worth $128,610 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

