Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as €426.70 ($463.80) and last traded at €424.00 ($460.87). Approximately 351,948 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €421.40 ($458.04).

Rheinmetall Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €337.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €289.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.79.

About Rheinmetall

(Get Free Report)

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.