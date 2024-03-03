Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $270.00 at UBS Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.67.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $244.69 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $245.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.37. The firm has a market cap of $140.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after buying an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.