AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Trading Down 3%

Shares of AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 11,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 12,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

AmeraMex International Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

