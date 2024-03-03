StockNews.com Lowers LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGIH

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $141.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day moving average of $115.43.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $3,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.