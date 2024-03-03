Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $28.10. 24,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 29,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

Nomura Research Institute Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.