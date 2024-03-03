Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT Lowered to $1.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LAZR has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.