HC Wainwright Cuts Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Price Target to $6.00

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. Lyell Immunopharma has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.97.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 431,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 252,227 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 198,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.