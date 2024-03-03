Barclays Cuts LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $1.50

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 26,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $95,601.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,164,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,490,522.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 580,852 shares of company stock worth $2,042,963 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LivePerson by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LivePerson by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

