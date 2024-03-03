TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Stock Price Up 1.9%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 40,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 48,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

TDH Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDH

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TDH stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of TDH at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

