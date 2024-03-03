Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.55.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 453,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

