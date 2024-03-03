LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $2.00 at B. Riley

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $3.75 to $2.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPSN. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LivePerson

LivePerson Stock Up 2.4 %

Insider Activity at LivePerson

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.

In other news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P purchased 169,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $607,632.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,955,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,739,745.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 580,852 shares of company stock worth $2,042,963. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 92,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,132,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 418,503 shares in the last quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $37,089,000. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its stake in LivePerson by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 856,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 466,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.