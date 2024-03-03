REACT Group (LON:REAT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Approximately 1,372,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,025,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

REACT Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £14.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.90.

About REACT Group

(Get Free Report)

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REACT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REACT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.