Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Shares Up 0.6%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $35.82. 12,579 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 10,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

Oriental Land Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.