Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 303,068 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 94,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Institutional Trading of Paramount Gold Nevada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 757.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 290,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 160.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 201,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.