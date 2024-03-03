Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Trading Down 2.7%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Mazda Motor Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

