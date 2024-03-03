Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.48. 2,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Dorel Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. It operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The company's Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.