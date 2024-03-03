Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Shares Up 1.5%

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 1,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 14,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Allkem Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

About Allkem

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

