AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,100 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 264,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AppTech Payments Price Performance

Shares of AppTech Payments stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. AppTech Payments has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppTech Payments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of AppTech Payments in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppTech Payments by 34.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppTech Payments in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppTech Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppTech Payments in the third quarter worth about $712,000.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.