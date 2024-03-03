Short Interest in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Drops By 17.3%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.
Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $6.30.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
