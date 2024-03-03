Short Interest in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Drops By 17.3%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $6.30.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

