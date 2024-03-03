Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Annexon Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. Annexon has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $317.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $94,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Annexon news, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 350,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares in the company, valued at $21,329,349.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $94,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,940 shares of company stock worth $144,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Annexon by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Annexon by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Annexon by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Annexon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Annexon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

