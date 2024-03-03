Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,800 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 276,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

ALRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

ALRS opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.34%. Analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 28.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 50.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

