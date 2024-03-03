Short Interest in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rises By 26.9%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 542,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $23.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in AMC Networks by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

