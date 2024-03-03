Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Down 11.8% in February

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allot Communications

Allot Communications Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allot Communications

ALLT stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.