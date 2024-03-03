Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALCY. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,424,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,749,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,202,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Price Performance

NASDAQ ALCY opened at $10.56 on Friday. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

