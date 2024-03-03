Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $112.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

MMSI opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

