Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.50.

NTRA stock opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $90.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,639,537.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 474,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,639,537.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 896,442 shares of company stock worth $55,703,969. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

