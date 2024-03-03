Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OCS. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a report on Friday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oculis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Get Oculis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OCS

Oculis Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Oculis

Shares of NASDAQ:OCS opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Oculis during the fourth quarter worth about $15,980,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Oculis by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Oculis during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Oculis during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Oculis during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.