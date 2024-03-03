Robert W. Baird Boosts Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target to $5.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRSN. BTIG Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.29.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.36% and a negative net margin of 465.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $79,671.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at $339,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Nextech Invest Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,870,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,698,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,247 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,516 shares in the last quarter.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
