Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.29.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.36% and a negative net margin of 465.80%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,108 shares of company stock worth $127,663 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nextech Invest Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $13,870,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,698,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,500,000 after buying an additional 4,657,247 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,620,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after buying an additional 2,438,690 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 1,995,516 shares during the period.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
