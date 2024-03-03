Bank of America Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $65.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTNX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Nutanix from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Nutanix from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair raised Nutanix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NTNX

Nutanix Stock Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -178.89 and a beta of 1.29. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $65.83.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.