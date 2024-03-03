Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

MNST stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

