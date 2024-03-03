Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

CPB stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

