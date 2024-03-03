Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 209.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $4,602,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 295.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 645,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,528,000 after buying an additional 61,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $256.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.81 and a 12 month high of $258.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.48.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

