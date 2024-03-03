Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Insider Sells $36,029.00 in Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total value of $36,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $386.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.72 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.83.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The business had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

