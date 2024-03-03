Kinatico Ltd (ASX:KYP) Insider Purchases A$32,256.12 in Stock

Kinatico Ltd (ASX:KYP – Get Free Report) insider Georg Chmiel bought 280,488 shares of Kinatico stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,256.12 ($21,082.43).
Kinatico Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
About Kinatico
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kinatico
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Kinatico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinatico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.