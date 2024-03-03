Gavin B. Stefanski Sells 3,449 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $43,940.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $75.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 434.63%.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,298,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 482,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after purchasing an additional 152,815 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 132.4% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,415,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 806,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

