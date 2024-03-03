Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) EVP Sells $33,538.92 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $33,538.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NovoCure Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $83.60.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NovoCure by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,703,000 after acquiring an additional 122,105 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 78,357 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NovoCure by 382.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 49,992 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

