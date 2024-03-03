Insider Buying: Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) CEO Acquires $46,000.00 in Stock

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) CEO Zvika Netter purchased 25,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,085,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,517,748.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Innovid Trading Up 4.8 %

CTV stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Innovid Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Innovid had a negative net margin of 22.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Innovid Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Innovid from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the first quarter valued at $4,253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Further Reading

