Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Lowered to $110.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIC. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Science Applications International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.6 %

SAIC stock opened at $140.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.24 and its 200 day moving average is $120.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $141.12.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $75,040,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 2,399.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 401,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 13.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after buying an additional 328,426 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,082,000 after buying an additional 233,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

