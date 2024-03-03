Snowflake’s (SNOW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $205.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $255.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Snowflake from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Snowflake from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.36.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $186.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.45. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

