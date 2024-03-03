Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $230.00.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Snowflake from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.36.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $186.72 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.45.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,893,699.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

