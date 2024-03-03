Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Insider Acquires $136,729.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,145 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after buying an additional 1,459,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 740,961 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at about $13,510,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $13,520,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

