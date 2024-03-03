Morgan Stanley Raises Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $115.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PAG opened at $154.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.31. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $128.37 and a 1-year high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

