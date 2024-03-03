Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,719,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the previous session’s volume of 464,869 shares.The stock last traded at $44.83 and had previously closed at $44.66.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.