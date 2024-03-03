SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 1-Year High at $233.59

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $233.59 and last traded at $233.13, with a volume of 80324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.63.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 354.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

