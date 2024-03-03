SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Down 4.1%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.70. 354,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 597,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on SES AI in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $590.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 212,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $479,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SES AI news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 212,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $479,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 373,242 shares of company stock valued at $799,366. Company insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

