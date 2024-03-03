Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in a research report released on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $5.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.05.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,932,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 528,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $265,327,000. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,908,000 after buying an additional 877,104 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,236,000 after buying an additional 5,162,124 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after buying an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

