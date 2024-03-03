LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Downgraded to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $541.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.08. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 65,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,538,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,939,000 after buying an additional 60,808 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,993,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 484,535 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the period. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

